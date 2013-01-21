LONDON Jan 21 Private equity firm Equistone
Partners Europe on Monday announced the closing of its fourth
European buyouts fund after raising 1.5 billion euros ($2
billion), in a sign of growing investor appetite for takeover
deals.
The closing of the fund, which will target acquisitions
valued between 50 million euros and 300 million euros, comes
just over a year after the team was spun-out of British bank
Barclays.
The fund was supported by more than 40 institutional
investors largely based in Europe and North America. Two-thirds
of the capital raised came from existing investors in earlier
Equistone funds.