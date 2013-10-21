MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Oct 21 (Reuters) -: * Equistone acquires Européenne des Desserts from CEREA Partenaire and Azulis
Capital
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Looking Glass Factory Inc files to say it raised about $10 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l4W6Js)
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: