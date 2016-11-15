PARIS Nov 15 Private equity firm Equistone
Partners has put its controlling stake in Unither
Pharmaceuticals up for sale, with Eurazeo and Wendel
among possible bidders for the medical packaging
manufacturer, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
CVC Capital is also among potential buyers, the sources
said.
Privately held Unither Pharmaceuticals is valued at around
650 million euros ($700 million), according to the sources.
($1 = 0.9306 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta, Laurence Frost and Adrian Croft)