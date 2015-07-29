MILAN, July 29 Veteran Italian banker Alessandro
Profumo and other investors have signed a deal with U.S. private
equity firm JC Flowers to buy a majority stake in Italian broker
Equita SIM.
Profumo, who will step down next week as chairman of Monte
dei Paschi di Siena and previously headed top Italian
bank UniCredit, will create an investment vehicle
together with Equita managers to take over Equita.
"The partnership (between Profumo and Equita managers) seeks
to pursue and strengthen Equita's mission as Italy's leading
independent investment bank," Equita said in a statement.
Equita managers, who holds the remaining company's capital,
will buy a further stake in Equita.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)