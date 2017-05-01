May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.

Shares of Equitable Group, which also reported a 55 percent rise in first-quarter profit, were up 31 percent at C$47.95 in morning trading on Monday.

Equitable Group said its deposit balances fell by C$75 million on average per day, between Wednesday and Friday last week, after Home Capital agreed to tap a high-interest credit line to shore up finances.

Equitable Group's announcement suggested the "funding situation of the alternative lending market is markedly less drastic than HCG's," Raymond James analysts said in a client note.

Equitable Group shares fell about 41 percent last week, while Home Capital's stock declined 58 percent.

Equitable Group's net income was C$43.4 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with C$28.0 million in 2016. ($1 = 1.3644 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)