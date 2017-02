(Follows alerts)

Aug 23 Canadian mortgage lender Equitable Group said it has become aware of a suspected fraud related to loans of up to $14 million.

The Toronto-based lender, however, said it cannot estimate the total loss from this fraud, and that the incident was currently being investigated.

The company, which is reviewing its legal options for commencing claims against related parties, said the proceeds, if any, may not be sufficient to recover the full amount of the loans.

Equitable Group's shares ended at C$25.39 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.