LONDON Feb 7 Gold prices have been too
volatile to play a reliable role as a hedge against inflation, a
study of financial assets over the past 112 years showed on
Tuesday.
While inflation does not reduce gold's real value, it has no
yield or income flow and the precious metal has given a far
lower long-term return than equities.
In the period since 1900, gold gave a real return of 1.1
percent in sterling terms and its value fluctuated widely, the
study published by Credit Suisse and London Business School's
Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton.
"Gold is the only asset that does not have its real value
reduced by inflation. It has a potential role in the portfolio
of a risk-averse investor concerned about inflation," it said.
"However, this asset does not provide an income flow and has
generated low real returns over the long term. Gold can fail to
provide a positive real return over extended periods."
The report said global equities, the best performers among
different assets since the start of the 20th century with a 5.4
percent annualised return, beat inflation in the long run.
However, their returns may be more the result of equity risk
premium, the reward for holding risky assets instead of
risk-free government securities, than rising inflation.
Looking at the relationship between real return and
inflation, the research found that equities were not that
sensitive to inflation, compared with inflation linked bonds.
For example, a rate of inflation that is 10 percent higher
is associated with a real equity return that is lower by 5.2
percent.
When the inflation rate was at least 18 percent, equities
suffered a loss of 12 percent on a real basis. Bonds were worse,
suffering a loss of over 23 percent.
"Equities are at best a partial hedge against inflation;
their nominal returns tend to be higher during inflation, but
not by a large enough margin to ensure that real returns
completely resist inflation," the research said.
"Although equities are thought to provide a hedge against
inflation, their capacity to do so is limited. While inflation
clearly harms the real value of bonds and cash, equities are not
immune."
Inflation-linked bonds have the highest sensitivity to
inflation but their yields have fallen in the past few years,
providing little contribution to investors wanting to achieve a
positive return over the period from investment to maturity.
Equities by far provided the best real return in the
1900-2011 period. Bonds returned 1.7 percent, while bills gave
0.9 percent on an annualised basis.
The study also found that investors enjoy gains in equities
in markets where currencies have weakened, lending support to a
"buy on weakness" strategy. For bonds, the picture was less
clear.
"Equities can prosper after currency weakness through higher
corporate cash flows and earnings, which may be boosted by
increased competitiveness and export opportunities," it said.
(Reporting by Natsuko Waki; editing by Anna Willard)