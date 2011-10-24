* Opens five branches in Rwanda

* Pretax profit up in challenging economic environment

* Sees branchless banking as driver to growth (Adds details)

By George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Oct 24 Equity Bank's nine-month pretax profit rose 39 percent as its push into branchless or agency banking drove growth in deposits and loans, Chief Executive James Mwangi said on Monday.

Kenya's central bank allowed banks to start offering services through agents such as retail stores and service stations last year to deepen access to financial services in a country where a third of the population lacks access.

Mwangi said the number of agents working for it grew from 875 in January to 2,797 as at end of September, and their transactions rose to 734,000 from none in January.

"The agency banking is becoming a reality, and it is starting to have a significant impact. The agents are now doing a third of the branches' transactions. The agency is creating a whole new business for Equity," Mwangi told an investor briefing after delivering nine month results.

Equity Bank's pretax profit rose to 8.99 billion shillings ($89.7 million)from 6.46 billion a year earlier, its loan book grew to 109.4 billion shillings from 70.9 billion shillings, while deposits stood at 149.66 billion shillings, up from 99.23 billion.

The growth rate in pretax profit is slower than the 53 percent it posted in the first nine months of 2010, but the improvement was underpinned by the lower costs associated with branchless banking, cost savings from automation, and more lending to small and medium firms (SMEs) and mortgages.

The bank's pretax profit after exceptional items rose to 9.09 billion shillings from 6.53 billion shillings while total interest income rose to 13.55 billion shillings from 9.88 billion shillings previously.

The group, a former building society which focuses on attracting customers with small deposits previously ignored by big banks, also has operations in Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda, where it opened five new branches on Monday.

It also plans to venture into Tanzania.

Non-performing loans fell to 3.50 billion shillings from 3.58 billion shillings previously, while the bank's cost to income ratio dropped to 56 percent from 61 percent.

It said it had cut back its holdings in government securities by 15 percent to 28.31 billion shillings. The bank now has 6.7 million customers, making it the largest by customers in Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy.

The results come at a time when the global economy is undergoing turbulence and the countries it operates in are battling rising interest rates, inflation and weakening currencies.

"These are results that are coming after a very challenging quarter. We all know what the global economic environment is looking like. When you come to the domestic market the environment is even more turbulent," Chief Executive Officer .

"In Africa, everything has gone wrong and that is the market we operate in."

Equity -- whose stocks are one of the most frequently traded at the Nairobi Stock Exchange -- said earnings per share rose to 2.63 shillings from 1.85 previously. ($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by David Clarke and Andrew Callus)