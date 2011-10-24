* Opens five branches in Rwanda
* Pretax profit up in challenging economic environment
* Sees branchless banking as driver to growth
(Adds details)
By George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Oct 24 Equity Bank's
nine-month pretax profit rose 39 percent as its push into
branchless or agency banking drove growth in deposits and loans,
Chief Executive James Mwangi said on Monday.
Kenya's central bank allowed banks to start offering
services through agents such as retail stores and service
stations last year to deepen access to financial services in a
country where a third of the population lacks access.
Mwangi said the number of agents working for it grew from
875 in January to 2,797 as at end of September, and their
transactions rose to 734,000 from none in January.
"The agency banking is becoming a reality, and it is
starting to have a significant impact. The agents are now doing
a third of the branches' transactions. The agency is creating a
whole new business for Equity," Mwangi told an investor briefing
after delivering nine month results.
Equity Bank's pretax profit rose to 8.99 billion shillings
($89.7 million)from 6.46 billion a year earlier, its loan book
grew to 109.4 billion shillings from 70.9 billion shillings,
while deposits stood at 149.66 billion shillings, up from 99.23
billion.
The growth rate in pretax profit is slower than the 53
percent it posted in the first nine months of 2010, but the
improvement was underpinned by the lower costs associated with
branchless banking, cost savings from automation, and more
lending to small and medium firms (SMEs) and mortgages.
The bank's pretax profit after exceptional items rose to
9.09 billion shillings from 6.53 billion shillings while total
interest income rose to 13.55 billion shillings from 9.88
billion shillings previously.
The group, a former building society which focuses on
attracting customers with small deposits previously ignored by
big banks, also has operations in Uganda, South Sudan and
Rwanda, where it opened five new branches on Monday.
It also plans to venture into Tanzania.
Non-performing loans fell to 3.50 billion shillings from
3.58 billion shillings previously, while the bank's cost to
income ratio dropped to 56 percent from 61 percent.
It said it had cut back its holdings in government
securities by 15 percent to 28.31 billion shillings. The bank
now has 6.7 million customers, making it the largest by
customers in Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy.
The results come at a time when the global economy is
undergoing turbulence and the countries it operates in are
battling rising interest rates, inflation and weakening
currencies.
"These are results that are coming after a very challenging
quarter. We all know what the global economic environment is
looking like. When you come to the domestic market the
environment is even more turbulent," Chief Executive Officer .
"In Africa, everything has gone wrong and that is the market
we operate in."
Equity -- whose stocks are one of the most frequently traded
at the Nairobi Stock Exchange -- said earnings per share rose to
2.63 shillings from 1.85 previously.
($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by
David Clarke and Andrew Callus)