NAIROBI Oct 24 Kenya's Equity Bank group
says:
*Pretax profit up to 8.99 billion Kenyan shillings ($89.68
million)in January-September 2011 from 6.46 billion previously.
*Pretax profit after exceptional items at 9.09 billion shillings
from 6.53 billion.
*Deposits at 149.66 billion shillings versus 99.23 billion
previously.
*Total assets at 195.38 billion shillings in January-September
versus 136.58 billion a year ago.
*Loan book grows to 109.4 billion shillings from 70.9 billion
shillings.
*Gross non-performing loans at 3.50 billion shillings versus
3.58 billion previously.
*Cost to income ratio at 56 percent in January to September
versus 61 percent in previous year.
*Earnings per share rises to 2.63 shillings from 1.85 in
previous year.
($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza)