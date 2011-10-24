NAIROBI Oct 24 Kenya's Equity Bank group says: *Pretax profit up to 8.99 billion Kenyan shillings ($89.68 million)in January-September 2011 from 6.46 billion previously. *Pretax profit after exceptional items at 9.09 billion shillings from 6.53 billion. *Deposits at 149.66 billion shillings versus 99.23 billion previously. *Total assets at 195.38 billion shillings in January-September versus 136.58 billion a year ago. *Loan book grows to 109.4 billion shillings from 70.9 billion shillings. *Gross non-performing loans at 3.50 billion shillings versus 3.58 billion previously. *Cost to income ratio at 56 percent in January to September versus 61 percent in previous year. *Earnings per share rises to 2.63 shillings from 1.85 in previous year. ($1 = 100.250 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Kevin Mwanza)