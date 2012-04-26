NAIROBI, April 26 Kenya's Equity Bank's first quarter pretax profit rose 29 percent to 3.73 billion shillings ($44.8 million), largely due to an increase in the bank's loan book, it said on Thursday.

Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market, and operates in Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda, said it's loan book grew 41 percent to 121.1 billion shillings. Total income was up 38 percent to 9 billion shillings.

Chief Executive James Mwangi welcomed parliament's rejection of a proposal to cap commercial banks' interest rates, which ended months of anxiety by bankers who feared the move would crimp their earnings and lead to credit rationing.

"That would have destroyed the economy," he told an investor briefing while announcing the bank's earnings.

($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by James Macharia)