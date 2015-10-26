Oct 26 Real estate company Equity Residential
has agreed to sell more than 23,000 apartments to
Starwood Capital Group for $5.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The deal, which could be announced as early as Monday,
represents about a quarter of the units in Equity Residential's
portfolio of apartments, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1PNfhQd)
Starwood is paying about $230,600 per unit for Equity
Residential' s portfolio of mostly low-rise and mid-rise units
in suburban markets in and around southern Florida, Denver,
Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Southern California, the Journal
said.
Equity Residential plans to sell an additional 4,700
suburban apartments, mostly spread out over western
Massachusetts and Connecticut, the Journal said.
Last week, Reuters reported that Blackstone Group LP
was nearing a deal to buy Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town-Peter
Cooper Village apartment complex for about $5.3 billion.
Reuters could not immediately reach Equity Residential and
Starwood Capital Group for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)