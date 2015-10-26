Oct 26 Real estate company Equity Residential has agreed to sell more than 23,000 apartments to Starwood Capital Group for $5.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal, which could be announced as early as Monday, represents about a quarter of the units in Equity Residential's portfolio of apartments, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1PNfhQd)

Starwood is paying about $230,600 per unit for Equity Residential' s portfolio of mostly low-rise and mid-rise units in suburban markets in and around southern Florida, Denver, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Southern California, the Journal said.

Equity Residential plans to sell an additional 4,700 suburban apartments, mostly spread out over western Massachusetts and Connecticut, the Journal said.

Last week, Reuters reported that Blackstone Group LP was nearing a deal to buy Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village apartment complex for about $5.3 billion.

Reuters could not immediately reach Equity Residential and Starwood Capital Group for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)