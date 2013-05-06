NAIROBI May 6 Equity Bank of Kenya posted a 21 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 4.5 billion shillings ($53.8 million), boosted by a rise in net interest income and lower operating costs, the bank said on Monday.

Equity Bank's net interest income also jumped 21 percent to 6.87 billion shillings, Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi told an investor briefing in Nairobi.

Costs to income ratio for the bank dropped to 49.9 percent in the first quarter from 50.9 percent in the year ago period, Mwangi added. ($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting By Duncan Miriri, Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair)