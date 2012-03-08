* To consider all ways of fund-raising

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, March 8 Kenyan lender Equity Bank may raise more capital next year to support its fast-growing business, its chief executive said on Thursday after unveiling a 42 percent rise in pretax profits last year.

With operations in five east African countries and a knack for rolling out innovative banking services, mainly targeted at the lower end of the market, Equity has become one of the most traded firms on the Nairobi stock exchange since listing in 2006.

Its loan book increased by 45 percent to 114 billion shillings ($1.38 bln) in 2011, although the bank's capital adequacy ratios remained well above the required minimum, suggesting further momentum this year.

"We think we have capital to sustain us for the next one year but maybe next year provides us an opportunity to rethink our funding strategy," chief executive James Mwangi told reporters after an investor briefing.

He said the bank will consider all options, including a rights issue, when the time comes to pick a mode of raising capital.

Equity made 12.83 billion shillings pretax profit last year, thanks to growth in its net interest income and a fall in bad debt provisions.

"We predict 2012 will be much better than 2011 because of our strategic pursuits ... we expect a higher quality loan book and significant growth in business," Mwangi said.

Equity Bank's shares initially gained by near to 1 percent after the results were announced, before paring gains to trade 0.5 percent up at 19 shillings per share midway through the trading session.

COST INCOME RATIO SEEN DROPPING

The financial sector in Kenya has recorded good growth in recent years, posting an 8.8 percent growth in 2010, well above the country's economic growth rate of 5.6 percent.

The sector also outpaced gross domestic product growth in 2009 and 2008, as well as in the first three quarters of 2011.

Analysts said, however, the outlook for the sector was clouded after extreme currency volatility and high inflation last year caused policymakers to raise rates sharply to curb the foreign exchange weakness and dampen inflation.

"This year will have its own challenges ... no one knows where interest rates are going to go and that will create a problem when you are trying to balance your assets and liability, both in local and foreign currency," said Francis Mwangi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Equity's chief executive Mwangi said the bank had decided to respond to the emerging threats by beefing up its risk management capacity, through hiring experienced staff from other institutions abroad.

"We will continue to have a very turbulent economic environment, which will continue to be challenging," he said.

Fears that high interest rates may have increased the risk of loan defaults in the industry have so far failed to materialise with most banks posting a drop in their provisions for bad debts last year.

Equity posted a 14 percent drop in loan loss provisions, helping to shave four percentage points off the cost-to-income ratio, which stood at 56 percent.

Mwangi said increased investment in new delivery channels like mobile phone banking platforms will help cut the cost to income ratio further this year.

"We are hoping we will be below 48 percent. We will continue to invest heavily in innovative delivery channels that continue to reduce our operational costs," he said. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)