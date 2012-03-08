BRIEF-Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 bln
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
NAIROBI, March 8 Equity Bank of Kenya posted a 42 percent growth in its pretax profit for 2011 to 12.83 billion shillings ($155 mln), thanks to growth in its net interest income and a fall in bad debts provisions, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Equity, which is the largest bank by customers in the east African nation, raised its earnings per share by 45 percent to 2.79 shillings and the dividend per share by 25 percent to 1.0 shillings, James Mwangi told an investor briefing. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; and Kevin Mwanza)
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.