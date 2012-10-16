* Equity International to enter where European banks retreat
* Zell says Brazil, Mexico, Colombia offer long-term growth
* Sees "tough time" for emerging markets over next two years
By Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira
SAO PAULO, Oct 16 Equity International is
hunting for investment opportunities in emerging markets such as
Brazil that will likely see a scarcity of capital in the next
two years as European banks retreat, founder and industry tycoon
Sam Zell said on Tuesday.
By going where capital is scarcer, Zell said he can find
more attractive prices than in real estate markets like China,
where the local pool of financing reduces the demand for foreign
investment.
Brazil's demographic trends, Colombia's tie-up with regional
stock exchanges and Mexico's cheaper labor costs relative to
China's make those the Latin American countries most "worthy of
our investments," he told a shopping mall industry conference in
Sao Paulo.
Brazil, for instance, "is going to have debt and equity in
shorter supply in a 12- to 24-month period," he said. That might
make it harder for some funds in the sector to exit investments,
at least temporarily, he suggested.
He emphasized that his investment decisions are made on a
ten-year horizon. Over the next two years, he said all emerging
markets will likely face "a very tough time" as Europe's debt
crisis continues to rattle capital markets and force banks there
to cut back overseas lending.
Zell has also been cautious in some major emerging markets
where rivals have made ambitious bets.
For instance Equity International had difficulty finding
"partners that we could trust" in India, he said, adding that
U.S. companies face legal trouble if they work with foreign
partners that might be engaged in corrupt practices.
A slumping real estate market also "killed" foreign
investors who entered India too soon, Zell said. With prices
lower and India's market "getting desperate" for capital, Equity
International has found opportunities more promising, he added.
Zell said Russia's political outlook and unreliable legal
system continue to make it unappealing for long-term investment.
Even in Brazil, Zell said he has gotten more selective, as
rising prices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have made it more
appealing to invest outside of the country's two biggest cities.
Still, Zell said he is "not particularly" concerned about
talk that rising prices in Brazil's real estate market could
reflect a potential bubble in asset prices, adding that there is
little evidence of the financial conditions that stoke
speculative bubbles.