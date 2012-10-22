METALS-London copper edges up as supply worries simmer
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
Oct 22 Equity One Inc on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $275 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EQUITY ONE AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.591 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.799 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."