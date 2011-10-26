* Q3 FFO per share ex-items $0.62 vs Wall St View $0.61
* Same-store net operating income rises 9 pct
* Sees Q4 FFO/share ex items $0.63-$0.67
* Q4 Wall St View $0.66
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 26 Apartment landlord Equity Residential
(EQR.N) said on Wednesday its quarterly performance improved on
higher rental income and controlled expenses.
The real estate investment trust, whose chairman and
founder is real estate mogul Sam Zell, reported third-quarter
funds from operations, excluding items, of $193.1 million or 62
cents per share, compared with $172.8 million or 57 cents a
share a year ago.
The results were a penny ahead of analysts' average
forecast of 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, and fell within the company's projection of 59 cents
to 63 cents per share.
Including items, funds from operations, or FFO, was $196.6
million, or 63 cents per share compared with $166.2 million, or
55 cents a share, a year earlier.
FFO, a REIT performance measure, removes the
profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings.
For properties Equity Residential has operated at least a
year, net operating income, which reflects the cash the
properties generate before financing and is another closely
watched metric in real estate, rose 9 percent.
"It continued to exhibit pretty strong operating results,"
said Luis Sanchez, vice president, Adelante Capital Management
said of the Chicago-based company, which has 417 apartment
buildings in 15 states.
"But at the end of the day, everybody knows that at some
point you have to have a better economic environment. At some
point you hit the wall," said Sanchez.
The apartment sector has undergone the strongest recovery
of all major types of commercial real estate types.
For over a year, occupancy rates have increased and
landlords have been able to raise rents, as job growth among 20
to 34-year-olds, a big renting population, has picked up.
However, the slow economic growth in the second half of the
year has affected the sector, with the rate of growth in the
sector slowing, according to research firm Reis Inc.
Equity Residential said it ended the quarter with occupancy
at 95.4 percent, up from 94.9 percent a year earlier at
properties it has owned at least a year.
The average rental rate rose 4.9 percent to $1,524 a month.
Property-level expenses fell 0.1 percent.
For the fourth quarter, the company sees fourth-quarter
FFO, excluding charges, in the range of 63 cents to 67 cents
compared with analysts' average forecast for 66 cents per
share.
Equity Residential also raised the amount of acquisitions
it expects to complete by the end of the year to $1.25 billion
from $1.15 billion. That means it plans to buy about $500
million of property within the next two months.
Shares of Equity Residential closed up 1.1 percent at
$57.01 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday and were
unchanged in after-hours trade.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; Editing by Carol
Bishopric and Tim Dobbyn)