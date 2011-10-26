* Q3 FFO per share ex-items $0.62 vs Wall St View $0.61

* Same-store net operating income rises 9 pct

* Sees Q4 FFO/share ex items $0.63-$0.67

* Q4 Wall St View $0.66 (Adds outlook, analysts comparisons, buyside comment, byline, stock price)

By Ilaina Jonas

Oct 26 Apartment landlord Equity Residential (EQR.N) said on Wednesday its quarterly performance improved on higher rental income and controlled expenses.

The real estate investment trust, whose chairman and founder is real estate mogul Sam Zell, reported third-quarter funds from operations, excluding items, of $193.1 million or 62 cents per share, compared with $172.8 million or 57 cents a share a year ago.

The results were a penny ahead of analysts' average forecast of 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and fell within the company's projection of 59 cents to 63 cents per share.

Including items, funds from operations, or FFO, was $196.6 million, or 63 cents per share compared with $166.2 million, or 55 cents a share, a year earlier.

FFO, a REIT performance measure, removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings.

For properties Equity Residential has operated at least a year, net operating income, which reflects the cash the properties generate before financing and is another closely watched metric in real estate, rose 9 percent.

"It continued to exhibit pretty strong operating results," said Luis Sanchez, vice president, Adelante Capital Management said of the Chicago-based company, which has 417 apartment buildings in 15 states.

"But at the end of the day, everybody knows that at some point you have to have a better economic environment. At some point you hit the wall," said Sanchez.

The apartment sector has undergone the strongest recovery of all major types of commercial real estate types.

For over a year, occupancy rates have increased and landlords have been able to raise rents, as job growth among 20 to 34-year-olds, a big renting population, has picked up.

However, the slow economic growth in the second half of the year has affected the sector, with the rate of growth in the sector slowing, according to research firm Reis Inc.

Equity Residential said it ended the quarter with occupancy at 95.4 percent, up from 94.9 percent a year earlier at properties it has owned at least a year.

The average rental rate rose 4.9 percent to $1,524 a month. Property-level expenses fell 0.1 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees fourth-quarter FFO, excluding charges, in the range of 63 cents to 67 cents compared with analysts' average forecast for 66 cents per share.

Equity Residential also raised the amount of acquisitions it expects to complete by the end of the year to $1.25 billion from $1.15 billion. That means it plans to buy about $500 million of property within the next two months.

Shares of Equity Residential closed up 1.1 percent at $57.01 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday and were unchanged in after-hours trade. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Tim Dobbyn)