By Ilaina Jonas
Dec 5 Equity Residential (EQR.N), which has
signed an agreement to buy more than a quarter of apartment
owner Archstone, is willing to wait years to get its hands on
Archstone's assets, its chief executive said on Monday.
Late last week, Equity Residential agreed to buy 26.5
percent, or half the interest Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) hold in Archstone for $1.325 billion.
The third owner of Archstone is Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc LEHMQ.PK, which is in the process of being liquidated.
Lehman owns 47 percent of Archstone, while the banks
together own 53 percent. Any party that owns more than 25
percent has a right of first refusal for offers to sell and all
major decisions have to be unanimously approved.
"It could take several years," David Neithercut, chief
executive of Equity Residential told Reuters. The Chicago-based
apartment real estate investment trust is the largest publicly
owned apartment landlord. It's chairman is real estate mogul
Sam Zell.
"The Lehman estate is in a liquidation process," Neithercut
said. "So ultimately something must happen with their interest
in Archstone. We're obviously willing to (wait) because we made
the offer...Now whether or not that's 12 months, 24 months, 36
months, I don't know."
"This is an extremely dysfunctional kind of marriage,"
Neithercut said. "It is an illiquid interest. There's lack of
control. That would argue that one accounts for that in one's
offer."
Archstone's three owners have not been able to agree on its
future. The Denver-based Archstone, which owns or has interest
in 58,351 apartments, 1,332 under construction, and land for
development of 5,279 more apartments. It also owns or has
interests in 14,000 apartments in Germany.
"I guess at the right price and the right capital markets
situation we'd be delighted to own a lot of these assets,"
Neithercut said.
When the three failed to agree on whether to sell or hold
on to the company, Barclays and Bank of America decided to sell
their stakes.
Lehman has 10 days after being notified of Equity
Residential's offer to submit its own offer. It has been
talking to potential partners such as Blackstone Group LP
(BX.N) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO). It has 50
days to produce a deal.
Representatives from Blackstone and Brookfield declined to
comment.
But even if Equity Residential fails to get the first 26.5
percent slice, the agreement gives it the right to buy the
banks second slice for at least the same amount. Lehman again
would have a right to match.
"If we fail to get that piece, then there's a breakup fee,"
Neithercut said.
The $40 million break up fee is likely to drive up the cost
for the ownership slice, which already may be high enough to
drive out private equity bidders who need larger returns.
"We were not interested in buying it at such a low price
that it made it easy for the other side to match and have us
end up losing the entire thing," Neithercut said. "Part of our
thought process was what's the least amount we can pay and get
the banks to transact but is it an amount that will be
challenging or difficult for the other side to (match)."
