(Corrects Archstone ownership to 47 percent in second paragraph from 43 percent)

* Equity Residential says willing to wait for Archstone

* Lehman says deal violates agreements and is insufficient (Adds Lehman's objections to deal)

By Ilaina Jonas

Dec 5 Equity Residential (EQR.N), which has signed an agreement to buy more than a quarter of apartment owner Archstone, is willing to wait years to get its hands on Archstone's assets, its chief executive said on Monday.

But it may have to wait even longer than anticipated after Lehman, which owns 47 percent of Archstone, dismissed the deal as too low, ill-timed and in violation of its agreements with its co-owners.

Late last week, Equity Residential agreed to buy 26.5 percent, or half the interest Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) hold in Archstone for $1.325 billion.

The third owner of Archstone is Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK, which is in the process of being liquidated.

Lehman owns 47 percent of Archstone, while the banks together own 53 percent. Any party that owns more than 25 percent has a right of first refusal for offers to sell and all major decisions have to be unanimously approved.

"It could take several years," David Neithercut, chief executive of Equity Residential told Reuters before Lehman filed its objection to the deal.

Equity Residential is the largest publicly owned apartment landlord. Its chairman is real estate mogul Sam Zell.

"The Lehman estate is in a liquidation process," Neithercut said. "So ultimately something must happen with their interest in Archstone. We're obviously willing to (wait) because we made the offer...Now whether or not that's 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, I don't know."

Equity Residential also gave Lehman the option to sell some of its stake in Archstone. That stake would be deducted from the 26.5 percent the banks have agreed to sell.

An offer for any ownership stake, according to the agreement between the owners, would trigger a 10 period during which other owners, in this case, Lehman could say that it would match the offer.

"This is an extremely dysfunctional kind of marriage," Neithercut said. "It is an illiquid interest. There's lack of control. That would argue that one accounts for that in one's offer."

That became more apparent late Monday when in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Lehman said the offer is too low and does not include enough information to trigger the 10-day period.

Lehman said that the banks did not provide it with information about its negotiations with Equity Residential, as they are required.

A spokesman for Barclays and Equity Residential declined to comment. A representative from Bank of America could not be reached for immediate comment.

The Denver-based Archstone, which owns or has interest in 58,351 apartments, 1,332 under construction, and land for development of 5,279 more apartments. It also owns or has interests in 14,000 apartments in Germany.

Lehman argued that an implied $5 billion for all the equity in Archstone is too low. But even that figure is uncertain as it is based only on the initial price for the first 26.5 percent slice. The price for the remaining interest in equity in Archstone is only a guess. Archstone also has about $11 billion in debt and other obligations.

Lehman also questioned the timing of the deal just days before a hearing on Lehman's Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan is slated to start on Tuesday and the election of new board.

The issue may end up in court.

Barclays and Bank of America supplied equity and debt financing in 2007 when affiliates of Lehman and a fund run by Tishman Speyer took publicly held real estate investment trust Archston-Smith private in an $22 billion deal. The U.S. already commercial real estate market already was weakening and the financial markets made it almost impossible for the banks and Lehman to sell the bridge equity and loans they provided. Lehman filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

The deal was restructured last year giving the banks a 53 percent stake and Lehman the rest.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Carol Bishopric, Bernard Orr)