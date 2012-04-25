(Adds details, stock price)

NEW YORK, April 25 Apartment owner Equity Residential posted first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that grew 9.5 percent, helped by its ability to push up rents, especially in Northern California.

Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is real estate mogul Sam Zell, said first-quarter funds from operations, or FFO, excluding items, rose to $191.9 million, or 61 cents a share, from $175.2 million, or 56 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast FFO of 58 cents to 62 cents per share.

Funds from operations, or FFO, is an industry measure that usually removes losses and gains from property sales and eliminates the effect depreciation has on earnings.

For the second quarter, Equity Residential said it sees FFO, excluding non-recurring items, in the range of 65 cents to 69 cents per share. Analysts see second-quarter FFO of 68 cents a share.

Equity Residential shares closed at $62.69, up 0.4 percent, or 24 cents, and slipped to $62.51 in after-hours activity. (Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; editing by Andre Grenon)