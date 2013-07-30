NEW YORK, July 30 Apartment owner Equity
Residential said on Tuesday that a profit measure used
for real estate investment trusts rose in the second quarter,
helped in part by higher rent and its Archstone acquisition.
The company also lowered the top end of its forecast for the
year, chiefly due to completing its $4 billion disposition
program earlier than expected.
Excluding costs related to items such as the Archstone
acquisition, prepayment penalties and property transactions,
Equity Residential reported FFO of $267.3 million, or 71 cents a
share, up from $215.0 million, or 68 cents per share, in the
year-earlier quarter.
The results met the average of analysts' forecasts,
excluding the special items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, the higher end of the 67-71 cents per share range that
the company had telegraphed earlier.
The measure of funds from operations for real estate
investment trusts (REIT) usually removes losses and gains from
property sales and eliminates the effect of depreciation on
earnings.
Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is real
estate mogul Sam Zell, last quarter bought 60 percent of the
$6.5 billion acquisition of Archstone from Lehman Brothers
Holding Co. Including the assumption of debt, the acquisition
was valued at about $16 billion, of which Equity Residential's
portion was $9 billion.
Revenue for properties the company has operated for at least
a year grew 4.9 percent in the quarter. Net operating income,
which reflects how well the properties are being managed, rose
5.6 percent.
For 2013, Equity Residential lowered the top end of its
full-year FFO forecast, excluding nonrecurring items, to a
range of $2.80 to $2.85 per share, from a range of $2.80 to
$2.90 per share.
The Chicago-based company projects third-quarter FFO,
excluding items, in the range of 71 cents to 75 cents per share,
while analysts forecast 74 cents per share.
Equity Residential reported results after the close of
trading on Tuesday. Its shares closed down 12 cents, or 0.2
percent at $57.66 during the session. Shares were inactive after
the release of its quarterly financial results.