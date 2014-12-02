Dec 2 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan (325.26 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AaYUlG; bit.ly/1tHq0eY

