BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says unit signs letter of intent with Canada's Syn Pharmatech, expects deal to boost company's 2015 sales by 303.6-314.7 million yuan ($48.56-50.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/16kfDZV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2516 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake