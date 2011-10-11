SYDNEY Oct 12 Australian uranium miner Energy Resources of Australia was placed on trading halt on Wednesday pending an announcement regarding a capital raising.

The 68 percent-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto , typically supplying 10 percent of the world's uranium, has been struggling with widespread flooding in Australia's tropical north, forcing it to reduce production and revamp waste disposal operations.

Output of uranium oxide in the third quarter was 1,010 tonnes, up 11 percent from the same period a year ago, the company said. It maintained production guidance for the year. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)