MELBOURNE Feb 1 Rio Tinto's Energy Resources of Australia expects uranium output in 2012 in the range of 3,000 to 3,700 tonnes after wet weather drove it to a A$154 million ($164 million) loss in 2011.

Production was suspended for five-months last year at ERA's Ranger mine, which in previous years supplied as much as 10 percent of the world's uranium, due to severe wet weather.

It had warned in January that production this year may be hit again as rain had delayed access to high grade ore at the bottom of Pit 3.

"Production in 2012 will be weighted towards the second half of the year with mining operations limited due to the wet season, particularly the record December 2011 rainfall," said ERA, which is 68-percent owned by Rio Tinto.

The average realised price for 2012 is expected to be broadly in line with that achieved in 2011.

ERA's shares have fallen 78 percent over the past year due to the company's production problems.

($1 = 0.9410 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)