SYDNEY Jan 12 Energy Resources of Australia on Thursday reported a two percent rise in fourth-quarter uranium production to 1,030 tonnes but warned 2012 could see lower output.

ERA's output of uranium oxide in the third quarter was 1,010 tonnes.

Full-year production of 2,641 tonnes matched earlier production guidance for the year but the company said rains over the last quarter could impact production this year.

Heavy rains stopped uranium processing at the company's Ranger mine in northern Australia early in 2011 and did not resume until mid-June.

ERA is 68 percent owned by Rio Tinto but is separately listed on the Australian bourse. (Reporting by James Regan)