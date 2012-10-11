Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 ERAC USA Finance LLC sold $1 billion of notes in three parts in the 144a private placement market On Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Enterprise Holdings Inc. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ERAC TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 1.4 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2016 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.84 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.447 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.3 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.688 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.337 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 165 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 3 (REOPENING) AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 107.597 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.122 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/15/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.