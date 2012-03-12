* Adds Wells Fargo, SunTrust Robinson and Morgan Keegan to
underwriters
* Also names Comerica Securities and The Williams Capital
Group LP as underwriters
* Names Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank joint lead
bookrunners
March 12 Helicopter operator Era Group
filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to add five underwriters to
the list of managers of its initial public offering of class A
cosmmon stock.
The company, owned by SEACOR Holdings Inc, added
Wells Fargo Securities, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Morgan
Keegan, Comerica Securities and The Williams Capital Group LP to
its underwriters for the IPO.
In August last year, the Lake Charles, Louisiana-based Era
had filed to raise up to $150 million in its initial public
offering.
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are
acting as joint lead bookrunners to the offering, the company
said in its latest filing.
Era, which intends to list its Class A common stock on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERA", said it would
use proceeds from the offering to redeem outstanding shares of
the company's Series A preferred stock.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)