PARIS Oct 2 Mining group Eramet said
on Thursday it had selected Eiffage as preferred
bidder to develop a coal-fired power plant in New Caledonia that
Eramet hopes will cut its nickel production costs.
The power plant, which will supply Eramet's nickel
processing site in New Caledonia, is due to come into service by
the end of 2018 and expected to cost around 570 million euros.
Eramet will make a final investment decision regarding the
project in the second quarter of 2015, the company said in a
statement.
Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Buffet said in July
that the group aimed to use export credits and an equity
investment by the partner chosen to build the plant in order to
bear the cost of the project.
Eramet has suffered losses at its nickel division in the
past two years and is betting on cost efficiencies and an upturn
in market prices, linked to an Indonesian export ban, in order
to boost profitability.
A reduced loss at its nickel branch helped Eramet swing back
to an operating profit in the first half of this year, and the
group expects a higher operating profit in the second half.
