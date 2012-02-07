PARIS Feb 7 France's FSI investment fund said on Tuesday that a shareholder deal on Eramet could be closed within weeks as it seeks to buy Areva's 26 percent stake in the mining group.

Nuclear group Areva, Eramet's second-largest shareholder after the Duval family, has sought to sell non-core assets as part of a new strategic plan aimed at helping the nuclear reactor maker cope with lower demand after the Fukushima catastrophe in Japan.

FSI head Jean-Yves Gilet told a press briefing an agreement with the Duval family was close.

Areva is tied to a revolving shareholder pact with the Duval family, which controls 36.9 percent of the nickel and manganese miner's capital.

Eramet's market capitalisation is worth some 3.4 billion euros ($4.45 billion).

The FSI fund looked at buying Areva's stake in Eramet two years ago and again last year. Areva Chief Executive Luc Oursel has said Areva would sell its holding if it had the go-ahead of its top shareholder, the French government. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)