JAKARTA, Sept 7 Global nickel demand is seen rising 4-5 percent a year, the chief executive at French mining group Eramet said on Wednesday.

"The future of nickel is a very bright one...No problem for future demand," Eramet's CEO Patrick Buffet said after a meeting with Indonesia's president in Jakarta.

The company's big projects include the Weda Bay nickel deposit in Indonesia, which Eramet is exploring in partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp .

Benchmark London nickel prices traded at $21,099 a tonne at 0430 GMT, versus $20,675 at the close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)