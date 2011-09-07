China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
JAKARTA, Sept 7 Global nickel demand is seen rising 4-5 percent a year, the chief executive at French mining group Eramet said on Wednesday.
"The future of nickel is a very bright one...No problem for future demand," Eramet's CEO Patrick Buffet said after a meeting with Indonesia's president in Jakarta.
The company's big projects include the Weda Bay nickel deposit in Indonesia, which Eramet is exploring in partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp .
Benchmark London nickel prices traded at $21,099 a tonne at 0430 GMT, versus $20,675 at the close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable, and said President Rodrigo Duterte backed her decision.
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.