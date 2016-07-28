PARIS, July 28 French mining group Eramet says in results presentation on Thursday that a mix of cost savings, divestment and extra financing including a convertible bond issue will help its nickel unit in New Caledonia stem heavy losses.

* Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Buffet says planned 100 million euros convertible bond issue "is part of measures to return as soon as possible to positive cashflow" at New Caledonian nickel unit SLN.

* Says bond issue will support financing after announcement of 200 million euro ($221.76 million) French government loan to SLN, and Eramet's own commitment to lend up to 325 million euros to SLN up to 2018.

* The company after market close on Wednesday reports an increased net loss of 141 million euros for the first half of 2016, and also announced plans to issue a 100 million euro convertible bond later this year.

* Buffet says expects to conclude by the end of the year a "significant" divestment deal as part of a previously announced plan to sell assets, without giving details

* Eramet says reaches long-term agreement with Boliden AB which is to supply nickel matte to Eramet's Sandouville plant in France from the second half of 2017.

* This deal follows Eramet's decision to stop production of nickel matte in New Caledonia in order to focus on ferronickel, a move expected to save around 30 million euros

* Eramet says revised plan for new power plant in New Caledonia, which will be built by local authorities with financial guarantee of French state and not by Eramet as previously envisaged, is positive for Eramet's finances

* SLN's average production cost in first half at $5.40 a pound, down from $6 in 2015, and compared with end-2017 target of $4.5.

* Says average nickel price in first half $3.9, but currently about $4.7 after market rebound supported by prospect of some mine production closures in the Philippines.

* Shares in Eramet down 9 percent by 1030 GMT, representing its biggest daily fall since February.

* This follows a near 44 percent gain for the shares between June 27 and Wednesday's close, supported by a rally in nickel prices.($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Joseph Sotinel; Editing by Bate Felix)