TOKYO, July 5 French mining and metals group Eramet SA aims to raise annual nickel output at its New Caledonia plant to 60,000 tonnes within 1-2 years from 54,000 tonnes in 2011, Chairman and CEO Patrick Buffet said on Thursday.

The figure should rise to 65,000 tonnes by 2015, Buffet said at a briefing in Tokyo.

The company plans to keep its capital spending in 2012 about the same as last year, he said. It spent 492 million euros ($615.49 million) on manganese, nickel and alloy facilities last year, up 51 percent from 2010.

Buffet said Eramet remains optimistic about long-term demand growth in China and India.

Eramet is the world's sixth-largest producer of nickel and the No.2 maker of manganese alloys for steelmaking.

It owns a nickel mine in New Caledonia which could emerge as an alternative large new supply source of the mineral after a possible Indonesian ban on nickel ore exports in 2014.

Eramet also has a nickel production and processing project, Weda Bay Nickel, in Indonesia, a joint venture between it, Mitsubishi Corp and Antam of Indonesia.

Its subsidiary Comilong has the Moanda project in Gabon, which produced 3.25 million tonnes in 2008. Comilong is the world's No.2 producer of manganese alloys for steelmaking. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)