* Mining group's Q3 sales fall 3 pct to 792 mln euros
* Manganese output hits record as steel demand grows
* Shares rise in market rally on EU summit deal
(Adds detail, quotes, share price)
PARIS, OCT 27 - French mining group Eramet
forecast a lower current operating profit this year due to
falling nickel and manganese prices in the second half.
Lower prices coupled with exchange rate effects led to a 3.3
percent fall in the third-quarter sales to 792 million euros.
But Eramet raised production of nickel and manganese in the
third quarter versus the same period last year, as global steel
demand continued to rise, with the company seeing record
quarterly output in manganese.
"The Eramet group confirms that the nickel and manganese
prices observed since the start of the second half of 2011 have
remained below first-half 2011 levels," it said in a statement.
This year's current operating income would be lower than
2010's level of 739 million euros, it said.
Eramet shares were up 3.8 percent by 0825 GMT, supported by
broad market gains after European leaders struck a deal to
tackle a debt crisis in the euro zone.
"Their numbers are not bad enough to justify a fall of more
than 50 percent in the shares since May," said Franklin Pichard
of Barclays Bourse France.
"The market is playing a rebound on certain cyclical shares
with an improvement in the environment and the creation of a
European governance that could be announced at the G20," he
said, referring to a meeting of major world economies next week.
Eramet's manganese sales fell 9 percent in the third quarter
to 398 million euros, but its production of ore and sinter rose
8.6 percent to a record 957,000 tonnes.
Nickel sales fell 4 percent in the third quarter to 200
million euros, while the group's metallurgical nickel output at
its Doniambo site in New Caledonia rose 6 percent.
The group's alloys division saw third-quarter sales rise 11
percent to 196 million euros on continuing aerospace orders.
Some analysts have been predicting a slowdown in the steel
sector -- the main outlet for nickel and manganese ore -- due to
signs of easing growth in China and economic uncertainty in
Europe, where several steelmakers have idled furnaces.
World steel production has continued to show growth in the
third quarter while global mining giants Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Vale have
reported continued strong demand for their iron ore.
Eramet said it remained bullish about its longer-term
prospects because of emerging-market growth led by China, and
was pursuing plans to raise its manganese ore output to 4
million tonnes annually by the end of 2012.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Juliette Rouillon; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)