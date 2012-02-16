* Miner's current operating profit down 25 pct in 2011
(Adds details, quotes from results presentation)
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, FEB 16 - French mining and metals group
Eramet's profits fell last year on flagging nickel and
manganese prices and because of the extra cost of meeting a
sudden recovery in demand from the aeronautics industry.
The company warned a weaker economic climate could weigh on
its markets this year in its results on Thursday. 2011 operating
profit fell 25 percent to 554 million euros and net income
dropped to 195 million euros from 328 million.
The company had warned its operating profit would fall in
the second half, but without forecasting by how much. Eramet's
shares were down 4.5 percent as operating profits came in below
expectations of 598 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"The year was really split in two," Chief Executive Patrick
Buffet said during a presentation. "In the second half the
economy weakened again in many countries and that led to a drop
in sale prices for nickel and manganese over the course of the
year."
The group did not give any forecasts for 2012 results but
said the uncertain economic context would affect advanced
countries and ricochet to emerging nations.
"Let's not deceive ourselves, we will not be able to escape
from this any more than our competitors will," Buffet said of
the economic outlook.
Eramet's 2011 results were also dampened by a jump in costs
at its alloys division, which was wrong-footed by a rebound in
aeronautic orders that forced it make a costly foray into buying
and recruitment, the company said.
The division's operating profit fell to 16 million euros
from 29 million in 2010.
FSI TO BE A SHAREHOLDER SOON, GABON LATER
Eramet remained upbeat about its longer-term prospects
because of growth potential in emerging economies and what it
sees as opportunities in speciality metals and alloys, he said.
The group garners most of its sales from the steel sector,
with its nickel mostly going towards stainless steel production
and its manganese chiefly used in making carbon steel.
The group said it would maintain industrial capital
expenditure at close to last year's level of 492 million euros,
which marked a sharp rise from 326 million in 2010.
Analysts expect nickel prices to be curbed in the
short term by the fact top consumer China is well supplied and
as stainless steel demand in Europe is hurt by the euro zone
debt crisis.
Eramet's manganese division saw current operating profit
fall to 388 million euros from 548 million in 2010, while
operating profit in nickel was 189 million euros against 194
million in 2010.
Group sales were 3.603 billion euros, virtually unchanged
from 3.576 billion in 2010.
Eramet said it would propose a dividend of 2.25 euros a
share for 2011, down from 3.50 euros in the previous year.
Regarding talks over the sale of Areva's stake in
Eramet to France's sovereign wealth fund, Buffet said he did not
know yet the fund's views on Eramet's strategy but would welcome
it as an investor with "a good cocktail" of experience.
The FSI sovereign fund entered exclusive talks with
state-owned nuclear power group Areva in December to buy the
stake and it told Reuters last week it could reach a deal within
weeks with Eramet's leading shareholder, the Duval family, which
is bound to a pact with Areva.
Eramet board member Edouard Duval told Reuters on the
sidelines of the presentation that the family was "very much in
favour of a pact" with the FSI, adding it would like to enter a
longer-term pact than the six-month revolving deal with Areva.
Concerning Gabon's wish to enter the capital of Eramet,
beyond its current stake in Eramet's Comilog manganese unit in
the west African country, Buffet said Eramet remained in favour
of letting Gabon take a direct stake.
Eramet hopes to reinforce ties with the country given the
importance of manganese to the group and given its major role in
Gabon where it is a leading employer and runs the country's
railway.
"We were working at full tilt during the Africa Cup of
Nations to transport passengers," Buffet said, referring to the
African football tournament held in Gabon in the past month.
(Additional reporting by James Regan; editing by Geert de
Clercq and Andrew Callus)