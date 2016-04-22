* Q1 sales fall 14 pct on weak metal prices

* Group focused on cutting costs at nickel unit SLN

* Manganese Q2 sales expected to improve

PARIS, April 22 French mining and metals group Eramet said on Friday it expects to post another operating loss in the first half due to weak metal prices and would pursue efforts to save cash at its troubled nickel unit.

The company reported first-quarter sales of 666 million euros, down 14 percent from the same period last year, including a 39 percent fall for its nickel division and a 10 percent decline for its manganese unit.

It forecast, in a statement after the market close, that first-half current operating profit would be below the level in the first half of 2015, when it recorded a 70 million euro loss.

The group had said in February it planned to sharply reduce production costs at New Caledonian nickel business SLN over the next two years to cope with a downturn in the global market that has left most producers of the stainless steel ingredient operating at a loss.

Eramet said in Friday's statement that the average cash cost at SLN had fallen 10 percent compared with the 2015 average, in what it called swift and significant results.

Eramet has called on the provincial authorities in New Caledonia, which have a minority shareholding in SLN, to help finance a recovery plan, and the issue is expected to be discussed next week when French Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits the Pacific territory.

At the same time, Eramet forecast a rise in its second-quarter sales of manganese after a fall in ore inventories and a sharp rebound in market prices in March.

Eramet also announced that Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation had exercised an option to sell a stake in the Weda Bay nickel mine project in Indonesia, following a review of its mining portfolio.

The French group said the move would lead to an increase by nearly 100 million euros in its net debt, and leave it with a 90 percent stake in Weda Bay, a project it previously put on hold due to the downturn in the nickel market.

Eramet also announced management changes, with Georges Duval, part of the family that is Eramet's largest shareholder, stepping down as deputy CEO in charge of the alloys division.

Eramet said Duval, who is succeeded by Denis Hugelmann at the alloys business, will remain a board member. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)