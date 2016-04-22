* Q1 sales fall 14 pct on weak metal prices
PARIS, April 22 French mining and metals group
Eramet said on Friday it expects to post another
operating loss in the first half due to weak metal prices and
would pursue efforts to save cash at its troubled nickel unit.
The company reported first-quarter sales of 666 million
euros, down 14 percent from the same period last year, including
a 39 percent fall for its nickel division and a 10 percent
decline for its manganese unit.
It forecast, in a statement after the market close, that
first-half current operating profit would be below the level in
the first half of 2015, when it recorded a 70 million euro loss.
The group had said in February it planned to sharply reduce
production costs at New Caledonian nickel business SLN over the
next two years to cope with a downturn in the global market that
has left most producers of the stainless steel ingredient
operating at a loss.
Eramet said in Friday's statement that the average cash cost
at SLN had fallen 10 percent compared with the 2015 average, in
what it called swift and significant results.
Eramet has called on the provincial authorities in New
Caledonia, which have a minority shareholding in SLN, to help
finance a recovery plan, and the issue is expected to be
discussed next week when French Prime Minister Manuel Valls
visits the Pacific territory.
At the same time, Eramet forecast a rise in its
second-quarter sales of manganese after a fall in ore
inventories and a sharp rebound in market prices in March.
Eramet also announced that Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation
had exercised an option to sell a stake in the Weda Bay
nickel mine project in Indonesia, following a review of its
mining portfolio.
The French group said the move would lead to an increase by
nearly 100 million euros in its net debt, and leave it with a 90
percent stake in Weda Bay, a project it previously put on hold
due to the downturn in the nickel market.
Eramet also announced management changes, with Georges
Duval, part of the family that is Eramet's largest shareholder,
stepping down as deputy CEO in charge of the alloys division.
Eramet said Duval, who is succeeded by Denis Hugelmann at
the alloys business, will remain a board member.
