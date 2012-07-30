* First-half operating profit 81 mln euros vs 366 mln
* Says global economy may continue to weigh on markets
* Expects its manganese output to recover after hitches
* Shares fall as much as 8 pct before paring losses
PARIS, July 30 French mining and metals group
Eramet posted a steep fall in first-half profit and
said a faltering global economy could weigh further on its
markets in the coming months.
The company, the world's sixth-largest nickel miner and a
major producer of manganese, said it would invest more
selectively in coming years in view of the uncertain global
economic outlook, without specifying spending targets.
Its first-half current operating income fell to 81 million
euros ($100.20 million) from 366 million euros in the
year-earlier period, Eramet said, mainly affected by a drop in
nickel and manganese prices.
Sales fell 10 percent to 1.735 billion euros.
"The start of the year was particularly difficult for
Eramet," Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Buffet said during
a webcast presentation. "The economic crisis may continue to
affect our markets in the months ahead."
A sharp slowdown in growth in China, the world's largest
producer of steel on which Eramet depends to sell its nickel and
manganese, to ok a heavy toll on its f irst-half, he said.
Eramet did not provide group financial guidance for the rest
of the year. It had said in April it expected a fall in
first-half operating profit due to lower nickel and manganese
prices.
Eramet shares were among the top decliners in Paris on
Monday, although they trimmed initial losses of almost 8 percent
were were down just 3. 1 percent 1058 GMT.
"We expect analysts to downgrade numbers on the back of
these results," a Paris-based share dealer said. "The first-half
results look light against our full-year estimates and the
conensus."
Eramet's manganese output in Gabon, west Africa, was
disrupted by u nforeseen logistical problems, the company said,
adding that this wo uld c ut production by 360,000 tonnes and had
a negative 40 million euro effect on first-half current
operating profit.
It expects a second-half rise in production and delivery of
manganese. Eramet also expects manganese alloy prices to bottom
out after a steep fall in recent months, Buffet said.
Current operating profit at the manganese division fell to
90 million euros from 232 million a year earlier while at the
company's nickel branch it dropped to 12 million euros from 142
million.
The smaller alloys division also saw profits fall, despite
an 11 percent rise in sales linked to strong demand from
aircraft makers, as it faced operational inefficiencies that are
now being addressed by a profitability plan, Buffet said.
The group reiterated its upbeat outlook for the medium and
long term, based on emerging-market industrial demand led by
China.
"There are still a lot of Chinese who are yet to be
urbanised," Buffet said, adding that the country's migration
from small towns to cities would inevitably boost demand for
steel as well as for imports of nickel and manganese, used to
make the metal.
A glut in the world nickel market could continue next year
as new projects come onstream, but conditions should be more
favourable if Eramet's potential flagship Weda Bay nickel
project in Indonesia starts producing in 2017, he said.
A final investment decision on Weda Bay was not expected
before mid-2013, he added.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Nina Sovich; additional reporting
by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)