PARIS, July 30 French mining and metals group Eramet posted a steep fall in first-half profit and said a faltering global economy could weigh further on its markets in the coming months.

The company, the world's sixth-largest nickel miner and a major producer of manganese, said it would invest more selectively in coming years in view of the uncertain global economic outlook, without specifying spending targets.

Its first-half current operating income fell to 81 million euros ($100.20 million) from 366 million euros in the year-earlier period, Eramet said, mainly affected by a drop in nickel and manganese prices.

Sales fell 10 percent to 1.735 billion euros.

"The start of the year was particularly difficult for Eramet," Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Buffet said during a webcast presentation. "The economic crisis may continue to affect our markets in the months ahead."

A sharp slowdown in growth in China, the world's largest producer of steel on which Eramet depends to sell its nickel and manganese, to ok a heavy toll on its f irst-half, he said.

Eramet did not provide group financial guidance for the rest of the year. It had said in April it expected a fall in first-half operating profit due to lower nickel and manganese prices.

Eramet shares were among the top decliners in Paris on Monday, although they trimmed initial losses of almost 8 percent were were down just 3. 1 percent 1058 GMT.

"We expect analysts to downgrade numbers on the back of these results," a Paris-based share dealer said. "The first-half results look light against our full-year estimates and the conensus."

Eramet's manganese output in Gabon, west Africa, was disrupted by u nforeseen logistical problems, the company said, adding that this wo uld c ut production by 360,000 tonnes and had a negative 40 million euro effect on first-half current operating profit.

It expects a second-half rise in production and delivery of manganese. Eramet also expects manganese alloy prices to bottom out after a steep fall in recent months, Buffet said.

Current operating profit at the manganese division fell to 90 million euros from 232 million a year earlier while at the company's nickel branch it dropped to 12 million euros from 142 million.

The smaller alloys division also saw profits fall, despite an 11 percent rise in sales linked to strong demand from aircraft makers, as it faced operational inefficiencies that are now being addressed by a profitability plan, Buffet said.

The group reiterated its upbeat outlook for the medium and long term, based on emerging-market industrial demand led by China.

"There are still a lot of Chinese who are yet to be urbanised," Buffet said, adding that the country's migration from small towns to cities would inevitably boost demand for steel as well as for imports of nickel and manganese, used to make the metal.

A glut in the world nickel market could continue next year as new projects come onstream, but conditions should be more favourable if Eramet's potential flagship Weda Bay nickel project in Indonesia starts producing in 2017, he said.

A final investment decision on Weda Bay was not expected before mid-2013, he added. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Nina Sovich; additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)