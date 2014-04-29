(Corrects throughout to make clear Eramet made an operating loss in the first half and full year in 2013)

PARIS, April 29 Nickel and manganese miner Eramet said on Tuesday that first-quarter sales fell 10 percent due mainly to maintenance shutdowns, but that at the current operating level its first-half result would be about the same as in the second half of 2013.

It said it sees a rebound in second-quarter revenue from a year earlier, and that the current operating result for the first half of 2014 "should be approximately the same as in the second half of 2013".

Eramet's results from last year show that in the first half it made a current operating loss of 9 million euros ($12.5 million) and in the full year it made a current operating loss of 45 million.

Eramet said measures introduced to improve productivity and trim costs at all levels of the group would continue during 2014. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)