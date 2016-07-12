PARIS, July 12 Mining group Eramet
said that the board of its nickel subsidiary SLN in New
Caledonia has approved a 200 million euro ($222.28 million) loan
from the French government, aimed at helping the loss-making
business survive a severe market downturn.
The loan was proposed by Prime Minister Manuel Valls during
a visit to the French Pacific territory in late April, but
initial terms were blocked by representatives of New Caledonia's
northern province.
The new version of the deal will involve France lending
directly to SLN, rather than to the STCPI, a vehicle
representing the New Caledonian provinces that controls 34
percent of SLN.
The eight-year loan will bear interest at a minimum rate of
4 percent, supplemented by progressive remuneration indexed to
the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) margin, Eramet said in a statement on Tuesday.
The loan is part of a two-year rescue plan for SLN that also
includes a target to reduce production costs by 25 percent.
Eramet, which owns 56 percent of SLN, has provided 190
million euros of extra financing since December to preserve the
liquidity of the nickel firm, which lost around 20 million euros
a month last year due to a slump in prices for the mineral,
which is used in stainless steel.
Benchmark nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange touched
13-year lows in February due to weak industrial demand and
persistent oversupply. But prices have since partly recovered,
helped by the prospect of mine closures in the Philippines.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
