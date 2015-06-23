BANGKOK, June 23 Thai hotelier Erawan Group said on Tuesday it maintained its 2015 revenue growth target of 35 percent even though the nation confirmed its first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) last week.

There has been no cancellation for room booking so far and the group expects its occupancy rate to rise to 77 percent this year due to an increase in foreign tourists, Chief Financial Officer Kanyarat Krisnathevin told Reuters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)