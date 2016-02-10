(Adds company comments, detail on expansion)

* To spend around $283 million opening hotels

* Enjoying rise in visitors, particularly from China

* To open first hotel in the Philippines in Q4

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Feb 10 Erawan Group PCL said it planned to invest 10 billion baht ($283 million) over five years to open more hotels at home in Thailand and abroad for the first time in the Philippines, as it seeks to become one of Southeast Asia's leading hoteliers.

Erawan aims to increase its hotels to 95 by 2020 from 34, spending just over half of its investment budget in Thailand, President Kamonwan Wipulakorn said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Erawan has benefited from a rise in the number of visitors to Thailand, particularly from China, with a total of 40 million expected in 2020 from 32 million in 2016, Kamonwan said.

This year, the hotelier targets a room occupancy rate of 80 percent, from 73 percent last year when tourist numbers dipped after a bombing in Bangkok in August, she said.

About a third of Erawan's investment budget will go to the Philippines, where the hotelier will open the first of 20 hotels under its Hop Inn budget chain in the fourth quarter in Manila, Kamonwan said.

The remainder of the budget is marked for asset improvement, she said, adding the hotelier is exploring options in Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Erawan, which also operates hotels under economy and mid-range brands such as Mercure and Ibis, aimed for revenue growth of 15 percent in 2016, and an average of 11 percent over the next five years, Kamonwan said. ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Christopher Cushing)