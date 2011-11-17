BANGKOK Nov 17 Thailand's Erawan Group Pcl :

* Expects net loss in the fourth quarter as flooding has reduced tourist numbers, President Kamonwan Wipulakorn told reporters

* The company reported a third-quarter net loss of 68 million baht($2.2 million) on Nov. 11, leaving a nine-month net profit of 592 million baht

* Cuts its 2011 revenue growth target to 16 percent from 20 percent due to flooding

* Plans to open three new hotels in 2012

* Plans to spend 8-10 billion baht during 2011-2015 on new hotels

($1 = 30.815 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom)