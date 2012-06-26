* Weaker steel market exacerbates steelmakers frustration
* Unless changes made steel producers will post more losses
* Miners unlikely to accept change, will hit their profits
By Silvia Antonioli
AMSTERDAM, June 26 Erdemir, Turkey's
largest steelmaker, called on steelmakers on Tuesday to ask
miners to change the iron ore pricing formula, saying it did not
reflect global iron demand and was squeezing their margins.
"Iron ore demand in the spot market is not reflecting real
market conditions," Erdemir iron ore procurement director
Ercument Unal told Reuters on the sidelines of a Metal Bulletin
iron ore conference.
"The contractual iron ore price should be linked to
parameters reflecting steel final products and iron ore
competing raw material: steel scrap."
Iron ore contracts are currently based on formulas linked to
indices reflecting the daily iron ore spot prices IODBZ00-PLT.
The big three iron ore miners: Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton switched to shorter-term index-based pricing
system after the 2008-09 financial crisis, when many
steelmakers, especially in China, defaulted on annual contracts
to take advantage of falling spot market prices.
Since the change, many steelmakers have been expressing
their discontent with the current formula which they see as an
imposition from the "big three", which together supply about 70
percent of the global iron ore.
Steelmakers' frustration with the current pricing mechanism
has recently grown, exacerbated by weaker market conditions and
by a reduction of their margins caused by a quicker fall in
steel prices compared with iron ore prices.
Hot-rolled coil .HRC-TRD=SI prices in Turkey for example
have fallen by almost $70 a tonne in the last two months or
about 10 percent while iron ore prices have fallen by $9 per
tonne or about 6 percent in the same period.
"I have talked about this problem with some iron ore
suppliers but they don't want to change the pricing formula. I
think this should be open for discussion because if there is no
change many steelmaking companies will be announcing losses,"
Unal said.
"Iron ore suppliers should make sure their customers survive
and for steelmakers to survive they should listen to their
request and create a link with steel prices. This would be
beneficial for a sustainable development for both steelmakers
and miners."
Steel analysts however say iron ore miners are unlikely to
accept to link their product's price to steel prices as this
will lead to lower returns for them due to different
fundamentals in the two markets.
A modest undersupply in the iron ore market is underpinning
prices for the raw material while a significant oversupply in
the steel market is depressing prices of the alloy and forcing
mills around the world to cut production.
Erdemir currently buys on quarterly contracts and on the
spot market and among its main suppliers are Vale,
Samarco, Ferrexpo, LKAB and Cliffs.
