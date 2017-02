ISTANBUL Oct 26 Turkey's largest steelmaker Erdemir said its third quarter net profit was 278 million lira ($157.4 million), more than doubling an analysts' forecast of 117 million lira, and higher than its third quarter profit of 224 million lira in 2010.

Erdemir said in a filing on the Istanbul Stock Exchange that its sales were 2.45 billion lira in the third quarter, in line with the forecast of 2.36 billion lira and 62 percent higher than its profit in the same period of last year.

Analysts had forecast the company's profit would take a big hit due to lira's depreciation. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)