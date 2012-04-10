* Genstar Capital to pay $400 mln

* To pay $8 a share

April 10 Clinical data analysis provider eResearch Technology said it will be acquired by private equity firm Genstar Capital Llc for about $400 million.

Genstar Capital will pay ERT shareholders $8 a share, a premium of about 2 percent to the stock's Monday close. Shares of the company, which have risen 28 percent in the last one year, closed at $7.84 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The deal is expected close in the third quarter.

J.P. Morgan Securities advised ERT while Credit Suisse Securities advised Genstar Capital. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)