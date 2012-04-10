Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
* Genstar Capital to pay $400 mln
* To pay $8 a share
April 10 Clinical data analysis provider eResearch Technology said it will be acquired by private equity firm Genstar Capital Llc for about $400 million.
Genstar Capital will pay ERT shareholders $8 a share, a premium of about 2 percent to the stock's Monday close. Shares of the company, which have risen 28 percent in the last one year, closed at $7.84 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
The deal is expected close in the third quarter.
J.P. Morgan Securities advised ERT while Credit Suisse Securities advised Genstar Capital. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.