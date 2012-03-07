* Shifting focus to power, renewables

* Expects 40 pct increase in 2012 EBITDA

* Committed to keep dividend steady or increase

* Q4 EBITDA 55 mln euros, misses 57.5 mln euros consensus (Releads, adds CEO comments)

By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, March 7 Italian energy company and refiner ERG expects a sharp rise in core earnings in 2012 as it moves to downsize its presence in a weak refining sector and shift its focus to power and renewable energy generation.

"We will not be investing in any refining capacity in the short term," Chief Executive Alessandro Garrone said on Wednesday in a conference call on the company's fourth-quarter results.

At the end of January, ERG, one of Italy's largest refiners, agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its main ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil. ERG has an option to sell its remaining 20 percent in October 2013.

Garrone, who did not commit to selling the remaining stake in ISAB, said that if the option on the remaining 20 percent were exercised, Lukoil had agreed to do its best to close the deal by December 2013.

Analysts largely expect ERG to sell the remaining refinery stake to Lukoil.

The outlook for European refiners remains tough because of high oil prices, weak demand and overcapacity - a situation that could worsen in the event of an Iranian crude embargo.

Relations with Lukoil remained very important, Garrone said, adding he was counting on the renewable energy joint venture between the two companies to create opportunities for growth in wind power development in eastern Europe.

"We expect EBITDA this year to be around 400 million euros," Garrone said, noting the lion's share would come from power and gas operations.

The forecast represents a 40 percent rise from EBITDA of 284 million euros posted in 2011, and the increased cash generation would provide ERG with the firepower to fuel growth and pay dividends.

"Our policy is to keep the dividend constant or increase it if cash generation is positive," Garrone said.

ERG expects to keep its 2011 dividend of 0.4 euros per share steady in 2012.

Garrone said the company will present its new business plan at the end of the year, probably in November.

Fourth-quarter adjusted core earnings fell 40 percent to 55 million euros ($72 million), below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 57.5 million, due to weakness in refining margins and a shutdown at one of its power plants.

ERG also has downstream activity, including a joint venture with France's Total

ERG shares ended up 0.18 percent in line with the European oil and gas index. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)