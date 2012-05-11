(Combines previous stories, adds comments throughout)
By Svetlana Kovalyova and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN May 11 Italian energy group ERG
is on track to exit the coastal refining business, reducing its
exposure to a weak oil refining sector, and will instead expand
in renewable energy, its top managers said on Friday.
The outlook for European refiners, battered by weak demand
and heavy competition from Asian rivals in the past few years,
remains clouded due to Europe's sluggish economy.
"We are reducing our exposure to refinery. We have defined a
clear path to exit from the refining business, even though the
final decision will be taken next year," ERG CEO Luca Bettonte
said in a conference call with analysts.
REDUCING EXPOSURE
ERG, which at the end of January agreed to sell a 20 percent
stake in its main ISAB refinery in Sicily with a 320,000
barrel-per-day capacity to Russian oil major Lukoil,
has an option to sell its remaining 20 percent to Lukoil in
October 2013.
ERG started reducing its stake in ISAB in 2008 when it sold
49 percent of the refinery to Lukoil with an option to sell the
rest within four years in one or more installments.
The Italian group has built renewable energy assets over the
years and its green energy unit is now Italy's third-biggest
renewable power operator, ERG executives said on Friday.
"Out priority is to increase ability to extract value from
our assets ... in particular from wind farms and power plants,"
Bettonte said.
In particular, ERG is looking to expand in green energy in
eastern Europe and is planning to acquire three wind farms in
Romania, its executives said.
Bettonte took over the top job from Alessandro Garrone at
the end of April when shareholders renewed the board.
Garrone, whose family controls ERG and who has become the
group's executive vice president in charge of strategy, said on
Friday the new top management layout reflected evolution of the
group's governance prompted by changes in its business and the
challenging global economic environment.
The group has also launched a share buy back programme worth
up to 35.2 million euros ($45.62 million), aiming to raise its
treasury share stake to 5 percent of share capital from about
1.4 percent at present.
IMPROVED FIRST QUARTER
ERG's adjusted core earnings in the first quarter surged 131
percent from a year earlier to 111 million euros, boosted by its
power generation and renewables business, while the refining and
marketing business remained weak due to sluggish demand.
Coastal refining margins improved in the first quarter but
still remained in the red, rising to -$0.10 per barrel from
-$1.18 per barrel in the first quarter of 2011. ERG said it
expected refining margins to show slight improvement in 2012.
ERG also has inland refining assets which it does not plan
to sell and downstream activity, including a joint venture with
France's Total.
ERG confirmed its earlier 2012 guidance, including full year
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
at about 400 million euros.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
