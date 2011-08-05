* Q2 net loss 8 mln euros vs 17 mln euros profit year ago

* To decide on ISAB refinery put option with Lukoil this year

(Updates with details from conference call, background)

By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, Aug 5 Italy's No.2 oil refiner Erg is expecting worse refining results in the second half of the year after posting a second-quarter net loss, hit by the continuing Libyan crisis.

Erg, which also has thermal and wind power operations, said on Friday weak refining business drove the group into a net loss of 8 million euros ($11.4 million) in the April-June period, compared with a net profit of 17 million euros a year ago.

"In the second half of the year we expect for the R&M (refining) and P&G (power and gas) businesses lower results from last year because of the ongoing unfavourable refining outlook and programmed maintenance shutdown at the (Sicilian) ISAB Energy plant," Chief Executive Alessandro Garrone said.

"We still see a very weak refining environment. The Libyan crisis is not finishing and it will have an effect on the Mediterranean area," Garrone said in a conference call.

In April, Italy stopped importing crude oil from Libya, its former main supplier, due to the conflict there, forcing refiners to seek alternative supplies, often at higher prices.

Low margins continue to crimp refiners' profits. Petroplus swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss while France's Total posted lower earnings, partly on weak refining business.

Erg's adjusted coastal refining margin, a key measure of performance, fell to $1.89 per barrel in the first six months of 2011 from $2.76 a year ago, despite a rise in the second-quarter margin which was helped by destocking in the previous quarter.

DECISION

Erg, which owns 40 percent of a 320,000 barrel-per-day ISAB refinery in Sicily, would decide by the end of 2011 whether to sell the remainder to Russian oil group Lukoil, which already owns 60 percent, Garrone said.

"The final decision will be taken by the end of this year. I confirm we can manage such a business, but we have to see value creation for shareholders," he said.

An agreement between Erg and Lukoil, signed in 2008 when Erg sold 49 percent of ISAB to the Russian company, included a put option on Erg's remaining stake to be exercised within four years in one or more instalments, no more than once every 12 months.

This year, Erg sold an 11 percent stake to Lukoil for 205 million euros, excluding stock, cutting its exposure to the crisis-hit refining business.

Erg has undergone significant change, with the creation of a downstream venture with Total and the buy-in of renewable unit minorities, but its coastal refining business still drives cash flow.

Its green energy arm, Erg Renew, plans to boost its installed wind power generation capacity to 559 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2011, from 310 MW at the end of 2010, aiming to become Italy's No.3 in this segment, Erg said.

($1 = 0.705 Euros)

(Editing by David Cowell and David Hulmes)