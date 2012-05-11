MILAN May 11 Italian refiner ERG said
on Friday its core earnings in the first quarter rose 130
percent from a year earlier boosted by its power generation and
renewables business, as the group reduces its exposure to a weak
refining sector.
At the end of January, ERG agreed to sell a 20 percent stake
in its main ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil
. It has an option to sell its remaining 20 percent in
October 2013.
In a statement on Friday ERG said it expected refining
margins for the year to improve slightly compared to last year
but added they would remain highly volatile.
"In this situation the sale of a further 20 percent stake in
ISAB will enable ERG to reduce its exposure in the refining
sector with consequent benefits for the group," ERG said.
In the first three months adjusted core earnings at
replacement cost were 111 million euros.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)