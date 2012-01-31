* ERG cuts stake in ISAB to 20 pct, Lukoil to hold 80 pct

* ISAB's 20 pct stake worth 400 mln euros without inventory

* European refiners hit by weak demand, low margins (Updates with more details, background)

MILAN/MOSCOW, Jan 31 Italy's ERG has decided to sell a 20 percent stake in the ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil for 400 million euros ($524 million), cutting its exposure to the crisis-hit sector, the companies said.

Lukoil will increase its ownership to 80 percent as ERG exercises a put option on 20 percent of ISAB in the second quarter of 2012, reducing further its stake in the 320,000 barrel-per-day refinery that it used to fully own, ERG said.

"This transaction allows ERG to downsize its presence in the refining business against a background of continuing crisis and to further consolidate the group's financial structure with a view to supporting its future development projects during a difficult financial period," ERG Chief Executive Alessando Garrone said in a statement on Tuesday.

European refiners have been hit by weak demand and falling margins. Swiss refiner Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling with high debt and poor refining margins.

The value of ISAB's 20 percent stake does not include inventory, ERG and Lukoil said.

ERG and Lukoil have agreed to extend ERG's lock-up period to exercise its put option on the remaining 20 percent stake in ISAB until Oct. 1, 2013, changing agreements made in 2008, ERG said.

The 2008 agreement between ERG and Lukoil, when ERG sold 49 percent of ISAB to the Russian company, included a put option on ERG's remaining stake to be exercised within four years in one or more instalments, no more than once every 12 months.

ERG sold 11 percent in ISAB to Lukoil last year. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and John Bowker in Moscow, editing by Jane Baird)